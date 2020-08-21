Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after buying an additional 1,870,630 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Raymond James by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $73.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.