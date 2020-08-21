Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 659,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Juniper Networks by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 238,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNPR. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.