Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 313.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.60 on Friday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

