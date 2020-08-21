Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,296 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 834.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.80 and its 200 day moving average is $191.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.13.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

