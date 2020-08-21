Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,198,000 after buying an additional 990,874 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,344,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 29.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 237,717 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,039,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.76. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 25,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $835,659.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,188,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,736,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on L. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

