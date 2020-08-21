MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,514,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 833,287 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,889,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 867,176 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 59,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 417,247 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.