Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,397 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Mylan by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 220,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88,380 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Mylan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mylan by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 796,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth about $12,491,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

