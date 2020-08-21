Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NRG Energy by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,613 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,235 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,724,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 695,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,208,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,977,000 after acquiring an additional 690,269 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $34.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

