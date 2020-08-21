Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,148 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 482,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.