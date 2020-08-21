NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of NiSource by 31.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.