Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,351 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.58.

NYSE:RE opened at $216.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.55. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

