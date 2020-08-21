Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $3,285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $1,146,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $310,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,088 shares of company stock worth $33,509,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $136.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $137.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.