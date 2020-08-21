Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 186.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 33.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 746,513 shares in the company, valued at $42,103,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,261,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $48.10 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

