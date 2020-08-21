Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $454,688,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23,609.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,647,000 after purchasing an additional 690,730 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.