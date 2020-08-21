Andra AP fonden Sells 16,400 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 61.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.13.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

