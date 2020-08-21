Andra AP fonden Trims Position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,794 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in HUYA were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HUYA by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 233,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 66,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. HUYA Inc – has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.