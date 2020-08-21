Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 162.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 103.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

