Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN opened at $167.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.19.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.