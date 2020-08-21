Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $140.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.36 million. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.30.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

