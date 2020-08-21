Andra AP fonden Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965,654 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,006 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,167,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,244,000 after acquiring an additional 345,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,874,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,204,000 after acquiring an additional 406,505 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,510 shares of company stock worth $245,485. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

