Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 80.0% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

