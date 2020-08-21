Andra AP fonden Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.09% of BEST worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 15,773.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BEST alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEST shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BEST Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.