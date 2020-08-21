Andra AP fonden Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $81.04 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $189,516. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

