Andra AP fonden Purchases New Shares in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 24.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $123.75 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Avalara’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $551,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 834,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,981,427.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $2,682,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,027.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,237 shares of company stock valued at $18,160,572 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

