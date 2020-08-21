Andra AP fonden Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 164,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

