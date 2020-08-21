Andra AP fonden Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.33 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.