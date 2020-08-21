Andra AP fonden Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 261.0% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

