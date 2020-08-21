VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in VMware by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,089 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

