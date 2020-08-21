Andra AP fonden Purchases 16,100 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after buying an additional 3,301,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,802,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 204.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,019,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,967,000 after buying an additional 2,028,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

