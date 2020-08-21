Andra AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Heico were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Heico by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Heico by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heico by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heico alerts:

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $2,018,699.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,512,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,626 over the last ninety days. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HEI opened at $106.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.66. Heico Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.69 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Heico’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.