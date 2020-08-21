Andra AP fonden Invests $2.05 Million in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 29.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 112.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.04.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $305.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $319.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $219,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $12,602,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,296,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,748 shares of company stock valued at $52,618,316. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

