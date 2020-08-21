Andra AP fonden Sells 9,400 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,826 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,982,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

