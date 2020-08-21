Andra AP fonden Sells 23,300 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

