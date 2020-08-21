Andra AP fonden Sells 33,400 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,119,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,596 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,475,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,427,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.