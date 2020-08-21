Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APD. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

Shares of APD opened at $286.07 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $299.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

