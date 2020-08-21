Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 41.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $353.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $426.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

