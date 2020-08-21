Andra AP fonden Sells 25,800 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 2,340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $123.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

