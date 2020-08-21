Andra AP fonden Sells 44,900 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after acquiring an additional 673,551 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,973,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,697,000 after acquiring an additional 206,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.97.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.21. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,035 shares of company stock worth $299,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.