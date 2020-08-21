Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.