Andra AP fonden Purchases Shares of 1,500 Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 312.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 263.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,856.69 on Friday. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,816.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,730.98.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total transaction of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,337.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total transaction of $621,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,117. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.