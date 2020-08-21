Andra AP fonden Decreases Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 79.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter worth about $774,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 569,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 78.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

TAP stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $61.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.