Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 83 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $470.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Trade Desk by 17.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 37.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 61.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Trade Desk by 28.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.