Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Buys $41,520.00 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul B. Manning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Paul B. Manning bought 108,500 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $695,485.00.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $9.28 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $220.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

