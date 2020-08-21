Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Buys $41,520.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul B. Manning also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 13th, Paul B. Manning bought 108,500 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $695,485.00.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $9.28 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $220.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Andra AP fonden Sells 33,400 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Andra AP fonden Sells 33,400 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden
Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in AMERCO
Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in AMERCO
Andra AP fonden Sells 25,800 Shares of Hasbro, Inc.
Andra AP fonden Sells 25,800 Shares of Hasbro, Inc.
Andra AP fonden Sells 44,900 Shares of CMS Energy Co.
Andra AP fonden Sells 44,900 Shares of CMS Energy Co.
Edison International Stock Holdings Increased by Andra AP fonden
Edison International Stock Holdings Increased by Andra AP fonden


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report