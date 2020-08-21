Julien Mininberg Sells 200 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $42,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,780,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 17th, Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total transaction of $675,811.11.
  • On Tuesday, August 11th, Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total transaction of $82,932.60.
  • On Monday, July 13th, Julien Mininberg sold 199 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $40,968.13.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,810.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $205.48 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $213.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

