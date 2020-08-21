Ariel Hurley Sells 700 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 9th, Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after purchasing an additional 432,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Andra AP fonden Sells 33,400 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Andra AP fonden Sells 33,400 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden
Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in AMERCO
Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in AMERCO
Andra AP fonden Sells 25,800 Shares of Hasbro, Inc.
Andra AP fonden Sells 25,800 Shares of Hasbro, Inc.
Andra AP fonden Sells 44,900 Shares of CMS Energy Co.
Andra AP fonden Sells 44,900 Shares of CMS Energy Co.
Edison International Stock Holdings Increased by Andra AP fonden
Edison International Stock Holdings Increased by Andra AP fonden


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report