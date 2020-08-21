Ariel Hurley Sells 700 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after purchasing an additional 432,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.