Insider Selling: Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Director Sells $55,974.00 in Stock

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,936.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CHUY stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $373.12 million, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $895,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 72.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 86.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares during the period.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

