Steven E. Forshay Sells 833 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $58,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven E. Forshay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Steven E. Forshay sold 28,327 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,997,053.50.

On Monday, July 27th, Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50.

NYSE DLB opened at $68.86 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

