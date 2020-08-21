Shauna Mcintyre Sells 225 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $61,553.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,189.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $260.22 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $278.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,627,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,303,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

