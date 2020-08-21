Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

