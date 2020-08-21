Darren Jay Jensen Sells 4,500 Shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $59,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darren Jay Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $60,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $64,845.00.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. LifeVantage Corp has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $201.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

